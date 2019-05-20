Sponsored
Full West End Cast Announced for David Mamet's Bitter Wheat Starring John Malkovich

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 20, 2019
John Malkovich
(Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Casting is complete for Bitter Wheat, a new play written and directed by David Mamet, set to make its world premiere in London this spring. The previously reported production is slated to begin previews on June 7 and open on June 19 at the Garrick Theatre.

Newly announced cast members include Alexander Arnold (Crushed Shells and Mud) as Roberto, Teddy Kempner (Caroline, or Change) as Doctor Wald, Matthew Pidgeon (Local Hero) as The Writer and Zephryn Taitte (Glengarry Glen Ross) as Charles Arthur Brown.

They join the previously announced John Malkovich as Barney Fein, Doon Mackichan as Sondra and Ioanna Kimbrook as Yung Kim Li.

Bitter Wheat sees Malkovich as top dog Hollywood producer Barney Fein, a character previously speculated to be based on Harvey Weinstein.

Bitter Wheat will feature scenic/costume design by Christopher Oram and lighting design by Neil Austin. The production is scheduled to play a limited West End engagement through September 21.

