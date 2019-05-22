What the Constitution Means to Me, Yiddish Fiddler & More Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced winners for the 9th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2018-2019 season. The awards ceremony will take place on June 18 at Sardi's Restaurant.
Winners of note include What the Constitution Means to Me as Best New Play, Renascence as Best New Musical, the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof as Best Musical Revival and the Hunter Theatre Project staging of Uncle Vanya as Best Play Revival.
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to Rita Gardner, Albert Poland and Avenue Q for their extraordinary contributions over many years; Alvin Epstein, Maria Irene Fornes and Ntozake Shange will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame; and the Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo for his award-winning graphic designs and continued dedication to off-Broadway.
The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Best New Musical
Be More Chill
Girl from the North Country
Hello Girls
Midnight at the Never Get
*Renascence
Best New Play
Do You Feel Anger?
Teenage Dick
The Cake
*What the Constitution Means to Me
White Noise
Best Musical Revival
Carmen Jones
*Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Merrily We Roll Along
Oklahoma!
The Other Josh Cohen
Best Play Revival
Conflict
Days to Come
Our Lady of 121st Street
Summer and Smoke
*Uncle Vanya
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
*Nassim
Freestyle Love Supreme
Black Light
Permission to Speak
Playing Hot
Best Solo Performance
*Accidentally Brave
Red State Blue State
My Life on a Diet
On Beckett
Sakina's Restaurant
Best Family Show
Not My Monster!
*Pip's Island
The Emperor's New Clothes
The Emperor's Nightingale
This Is Sadie
