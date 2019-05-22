What the Constitution Means to Me, Yiddish Fiddler & More Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced winners for the 9th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2018-2019 season. The awards ceremony will take place on June 18 at Sardi's Restaurant.



Winners of note include What the Constitution Means to Me as Best New Play, Renascence as Best New Musical, the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof as Best Musical Revival and the Hunter Theatre Project staging of Uncle Vanya as Best Play Revival.



In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to Rita Gardner, Albert Poland and Avenue Q for their extraordinary contributions over many years; Alvin Epstein, Maria Irene Fornes and Ntozake Shange will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame; and the Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo for his award-winning graphic designs and continued dedication to off-Broadway.



The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.



Best New Musical

Be More Chill

Girl from the North Country

Hello Girls

Midnight at the Never Get

*Renascence



Best New Play

Do You Feel Anger?

Teenage Dick

The Cake

*What the Constitution Means to Me

White Noise



Best Musical Revival

Carmen Jones

*Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Merrily We Roll Along

Oklahoma!

The Other Josh Cohen



Best Play Revival

Conflict

Days to Come

Our Lady of 121st Street

Summer and Smoke

*Uncle Vanya



Best Unique Theatrical Experience

*Nassim

Freestyle Love Supreme

Black Light

Permission to Speak

Playing Hot



Best Solo Performance

*Accidentally Brave

Red State Blue State

My Life on a Diet

On Beckett

Sakina's Restaurant



Best Family Show

Not My Monster!

*Pip's Island

The Emperor's New Clothes

The Emperor's Nightingale

This Is Sadie



The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. Membership is open to everyone in the off-Broadway theater community.