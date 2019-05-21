Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The cast of "The Prom"
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Caitlin Kinnunen & Stars of The Prom Offer a Moving Performance of 'Unruly Heart' on The Late Show

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 21, 2019

The Prom is spreading its message of love and acceptance across America. Stars of the seven-time Tony-nominated musical stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 20 to sing from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's Tony-nominated score. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen joined the cast to sing the heartwarming tune "Unruly Heart" for lucky TV viewers, and now Broadway.com is ready to share their performance with the world. Watch the company lend their voices below and make plans now to experience this acclaimed musical comedy for yourself.

The Prom

A new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Caitlin Kinnunen & Stars of The Prom Offer a Moving Performance of 'Unruly Heart' on The Late Show
  2. Broadway Grosses: The Prom Edges Ahead as Tony Awards Day Approaches
  3. Lucie Jones & Ashley Roberts to Join Waitress in the West End
  4. What the Constitution Means to Me, Oklahoma! & More Honored with 2019 Obie Awards
  5. Get Inside the Starry 2019 Drama League Awards

Star Files

Caitlin Kinnunen

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters