Caitlin Kinnunen & Stars of The Prom Offer a Moving Performance of 'Unruly Heart' on The Late Show

The Prom is spreading its message of love and acceptance across America. Stars of the seven-time Tony-nominated musical stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 20 to sing from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's Tony-nominated score. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen joined the cast to sing the heartwarming tune "Unruly Heart" for lucky TV viewers, and now Broadway.com is ready to share their performance with the world. Watch the company lend their voices below and make plans now to experience this acclaimed musical comedy for yourself.



