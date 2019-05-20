Sponsored
Hart of Dixie Alum Kaitlyn Black Set for #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment at Westside Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 20, 2019
Casting has been announced for the off-Broadway premiere of #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment, a new musical written by Robyn Lynne Norris, Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti and developed by Diane Alexander. Lorin Latarro will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on June 20 and open on July 8 at the Westside Theatre.

The company will include Kaitlyn Black (Hart of Dixie), Megan Sikora (Clueless, the Musical), Chris Alvarado (The Cool Kids), Jillian Gottlieb (The Golden Bride), Jonathan Gregg (Spamalot), Eric Lockley (Choir Boy) and Liz Wisan (Gloria: A Life).

Following a hit three-year run at the Up Comedy Theatre in Chicago, #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment follows Robyn, who is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OkCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, she unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation.

The creative team for #DateMe includes David Arsenault (scenic design), Vanessa Leuck (costume design), Travis McHale (lighting design), Kevin Heard (sound design), Sam Hains (projection and interconnectivity design) and Jonathan Mastro (music direction).

#DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment

A new musical comedy set in the world of online dating makes it off-Broadway premiere.
