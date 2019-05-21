Ned Bennett's Bold Revival of Equus, Starring Ethan Kai, Sets West End Transfer

Peter Shaffer's dark psychological drama Equus is returning to the West End. Director Ned Bennett's acclaimed English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East production will move into London's Trafalgar Studios this summer for a limited engagement beginning on July 6. Ethan Kai (Instrument of War) and Zubin Varla (Jesus Christ Superstar) will reprise their leading turns as Alan Strang and Martin Dysart, respectively, for the run set to continue through September 7.



Inspired by a true story, Equus sets out to explore the complex relationships between devotion and myth. When teenager Alan Strang’s pathological fascination leads him to blind six horses in a Hampshire stable, psychiatrist Martin Dysart is tasked with uncovering the motive behind the boy’s violent act. As Dysart delves into Alan’s world of twisted spiritualty, passion and sexuality, he begins to question his own sanity and motivations in a world driven by consumerism.



Also set to reprise their performances is Robert Fitch as Frank Strang/Horse, Keith Gilmore as Harry Dalton/Nurse/Horse, Norah Lopez Holden as Jill Mason/Horse and Ira Mandela Siobhan as Young Horseman/Nugget, with further casting to be announced.



The creative team includes Georgia Lowe (designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Giles Thomas (composer and sound designer) and Shelley Maxwell (choreographer and movement director).



The most recent West End revival of Equus, in 2007, was directed by Thea Sharrock and starred Daniel Radcliffe as Alan Strang and Richard Griffiths as Martin Dysart. That production transferred to Broadway.