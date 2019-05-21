Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ned Bennett's Bold Revival of Equus, Starring Ethan Kai, Sets West End Transfer

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 21, 2019
Ethan Kai in "Equus"
(Photo: The Other Richard)

Peter Shaffer's dark psychological drama Equus is returning to the West End. Director Ned Bennett's acclaimed English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East production will move into London's Trafalgar Studios this summer for a limited engagement beginning on July 6. Ethan Kai (Instrument of War) and Zubin Varla (Jesus Christ Superstar) will reprise their leading turns as Alan Strang and Martin Dysart, respectively, for the run set to continue through September 7.

Inspired by a true story, Equus sets out to explore the complex relationships between devotion and myth. When teenager Alan Strang’s pathological fascination leads him to blind six horses in a Hampshire stable, psychiatrist Martin Dysart is tasked with uncovering the motive behind the boy’s violent act. As Dysart delves into Alan’s world of twisted spiritualty, passion and sexuality, he begins to question his own sanity and motivations in a world driven by consumerism.

Also set to reprise their performances is Robert Fitch as Frank Strang/Horse, Keith Gilmore as Harry Dalton/Nurse/Horse, Norah Lopez Holden as Jill Mason/Horse and Ira Mandela Siobhan as Young Horseman/Nugget, with further casting to be announced.

The creative team includes Georgia Lowe (designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Giles Thomas (composer and sound designer) and Shelley Maxwell (choreographer and movement director).

The most recent West End revival of Equus, in 2007, was directed by Thea Sharrock and starred Daniel Radcliffe as Alan Strang and Richard Griffiths as Martin Dysart. That production transferred to Broadway.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Caitlin Kinnunen & Stars of The Prom Offer a Moving Performance of 'Unruly Heart' on The Late Show
  2. Broadway Grosses: The Prom Edges Ahead as Tony Awards Day Approaches
  3. Lucie Jones & Ashley Roberts to Join Waitress in the West End
  4. What the Constitution Means to Me, Oklahoma! & More Honored with 2019 Obie Awards
  5. Get Inside the Starry 2019 Drama League Awards

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters