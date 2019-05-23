Sponsored
Rockstar! The Broadway Association Honors the John Gore Organization's Lauren Reid & More

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • May 23, 2019
Rachel Chavkin, Lauren Reid and Anaïs Mitchell
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Congratulations are in order for John Gore Organization's Lauren Reid, who was honored at the Broadway Association's annual luncheon on May 22. Reid, who is the Chief Operating Officer of JGO (Broadway.com's parent company), received the Rockstar Leadership Award for Theatre along with NYC & Company Executive Vice President Kelly Ann Curtin. They were recognized for their work promoting New York City’s travel, tourism, arts and culture scenes across the country. Last year’s honorees included Mayor David N. Dinkins and Former NYC Council Speaker Peter Vallone Sr. also attended the event at the Marriott Marquis, which featured performances from Anaïs Mitchell's Tony-nominated Hadestown and the upcoming Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill. 

Jagged Little Pill's Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten with JGO's Lauren Reid and WPIX anchor Tamsen Fadal.
Broadway League Executive President Charlotte St. Martin with Lauren Reid and Broadway.com partner and anchor Tamsen Fadal.
