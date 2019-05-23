Exclusive! Grace McLean Sings from Her New Musical In the Green Ahead of World Premiere with LCT3

We're counting down the days till the debut of In the Green, a new musical written by and starring Great Comet standout Grace McLean, set to make its world premiere with Lincoln Center Theater's Obie-winning LCT3 program next month.



In the Green tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen (to be played by Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Hannah Whitney). Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta (McLean).



Before previews begin on June 8, Broadway.com is exclusively debuting a music video featuring multi-talented creator and star McLean singing out while operating a looper, which she will do at every performance. Give the video a watch below and make your plans now: In the Green is slated to play a limited run through August 4 at the Claire Tow Theater.

