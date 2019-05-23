Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Exclusive! Grace McLean Sings from Her New Musical In the Green Ahead of World Premiere with LCT3

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 23, 2019

We're counting down the days till the debut of In the Green, a new musical written by and starring Great Comet standout Grace McLean, set to make its world premiere with Lincoln Center Theater's Obie-winning LCT3 program next month.

In the Green tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen (to be played by Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Hannah Whitney). Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta (McLean).

Before previews begin on June 8, Broadway.com is exclusively debuting a music video featuring multi-talented creator and star McLean singing out while operating a looper, which she will do at every performance. Give the video a watch below and make your plans now: In the Green is slated to play a limited run through August 4 at the Claire Tow Theater.
 

Grace McLean
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Magic Mike Musical Cancels World Premiere Run in Boston
  2. Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena & More Set for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway
  3. Megan Hilty on the Future of Smash & Reuniting with Wicked Co-Stars for Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert
  4. Tootsie Star Santino Fontana on How Backstage Is a War Movie & More on Show People
  5. Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More to Lead Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters