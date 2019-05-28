Sponsored
Exclusive! Mean Girls' Kyle Selig Thrills with an Acoustic Take on 'Sweetest Sounds' from No Strings

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 28, 2019

Kyle Selig is winning over audiences nightly as the heartwarming hunk Aaron Samuels in the Broadway hit Mean Girls. Selig is perfection as the modern leading man, but to no surprise, the multi-talented actor-singer can equally lend his skills to musical-theater classics. As part of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization's R&H Goes Pop! series, Selig recently collaborated on an acoustic rendition of the moving song "Sweetest Sounds" from Richard Rodgers' 1962 Tony-winning score to No Strings. Broadway.com is thrilled to exclusively debut the music video, featuring a delightful introduction from two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (a veteran of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella). Watch Selig sing out below and cross your fingers that we get the chance to hear his gorgeous new take on this classic on the Broadway stage soon.



Go behind the scenes in the bonus video below.

Kyle Selig
