Live-Action Aladdin Movie Musical Soars to Box Office Success in Debut Weekend

Filmgoers across America flocked to cinemas over Memorial Day weekend to check out the highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin. Guy Ritchie's new film, starring Mena Massoud in the title role, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie, grossed $112.7 million across 4,400 locations throughout the U.S. Internationally, the film earned another $121 million, making its worldwide gross $207 million.



The starter gross for the new Aladdin was strong, but not strong enough to surpass the 2017 Beauty and the Beast film, which had an opening gross of $174 million and is now the #1 movie musical of all time.



The new Aladdin, reconceived from the celebrated 1992 animated film (which was adapted into the currently running Tony-nominated Broadway musical), debuted on the heels of the upcoming Lion King remake (premiering on July 19), based on the 1994 animated film and later made into the current Tony-winning Broadway musical.



Sample a trailer from the new Aladdin below and check out the film in cinemas now.



