Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Mena Massoud & Will Smith in "Aladdin"
(Photo: Daniel Smith/Disney)

Live-Action Aladdin Movie Musical Soars to Box Office Success in Debut Weekend

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 28, 2019

Filmgoers across America flocked to cinemas over Memorial Day weekend to check out the highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin. Guy Ritchie's new film, starring Mena Massoud in the title role, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie, grossed $112.7 million across 4,400 locations throughout the U.S. Internationally, the film earned another $121 million, making its worldwide gross $207 million.

The starter gross for the new Aladdin was strong, but not strong enough to surpass the 2017 Beauty and the Beast film, which had an opening gross of $174 million and is now the #1 movie musical of all time.

The new Aladdin, reconceived from the celebrated 1992 animated film (which was adapted into the currently running Tony-nominated Broadway musical), debuted on the heels of the upcoming Lion King remake (premiering on July 19), based on the 1994 animated film and later made into the current Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Sample a trailer from the new Aladdin below and check out the film in cinemas now.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jimmy Award Winner Renée Rapp to Make Broadway Debut as Regina in Mean Girls
  2. Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Announce Engagement
  3. Donna Marie Asbury on Saying Goodbye to Broadway's Chicago After 20 Years
  4. Barry Manilow Sets Broadway Return as Part of In Residence Series at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  5. Go Backstage at Hadestown with These Exclusive Photos

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters