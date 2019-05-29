Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel Opera to Debut Off-Broadway with Lincoln Center Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 29, 2019
Lynn Nottage
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the world premiere opera Intimate Apparel, based on the award-winning play by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage. Tony winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird) will direct the production, slated to begin previews on February 27, 2020 and open on March 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Featuring a book by Nottage and music by Ricky Ian Gordon (My Life with Albertine), Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman in 1905 New York City who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal and realizes that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges.

The play Intimate Apparel premiered off-Broadway in 2004, in a production starring Viola Davis as Esther, and won that year's New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play.

Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer winner for her plays Ruined and Sweat, is the book writer of the currently running off-Broadway musical The Secret Life of Bees and Broadway's upcoming Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough.

Casting and design team for the Intimate Apparel opera will be announced at a later date. The production will play a limited engagement through May 3, 2020.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jimmy Award Winner Renée Rapp to Make Broadway Debut as Regina in Mean Girls
  2. Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Announce Engagement
  3. To Kill a Mockingbird Star Jeff Daniels on Playing Tevye in High School & More on Show People
  4. Donna Marie Asbury on Saying Goodbye to Broadway's Chicago After 20 Years
  5. Exclusive! Mean Girls' Kyle Selig Thrills with an Acoustic Take on 'Sweetest Sounds' from No Strings

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters