Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Patina Miller with the cast of the 2013 Broadway revival of "Pippin"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Pippin Book Writer Roger O. Hirson Dies at 93

Obit
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 30, 2019

Roger O. Hirson, an acclaimed writer of stage and screen whose major Broadway success was as book writer of the hit musical Pippin, died on May 27 at home in New York City, according to The New York Times. He was 93.

Hirson was born in New York City on May 5, 1926. After serving in the army, he earned a bachelor's degree in English from Yale University.

He made his Broadway debut writing the libretto to the musical Walking Happy (1966), featuring music by James Van Heusen and lyrics by Sammy Cahn. The show ran 161 performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and marked Hirson's first Tony Award nomination.

Hirson next collaborated with songwriter Stephen Schwartz, director-choreographer Bob Fosse and star Ben Vereen on Pippin, which opened at the Imperial Theatre in 1972, later moving to the Minskoff Theatre and running for five years, clocking in 1,944 Broadway performances total. The musical earned Hirson his second Tony nomination, with Vereen triumphing for his turn as The Leading Player and Fosse winning a pair of Tonys for his work.

Early in his career, two of Hirson's straight plays were produced off-Broadway, Journey to the Day (1963) and World War 2 1/2 (1969). Later on, His Hollywood writing work netted him an Emmy nomination for the drama series The Adams Chronicles (1976).

Four decades after Pippin opened, the musical received an acclaimed Broadway revival (2013), which won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in addition to wins for director Diane Paulus and stars Patina Miller and Andrea Martin.

Years after the initial success of Pippin, Hirson excelled on-screen as writer of the miniseries A Woman Named Jackie (1991), about the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. It marked his final major writing credit.

Hirson is survived by his sons, David and Christopher, and a grandson.

Ben Vereen with the Broadway cast of Pippin (1972)
(Photo: Martha Swope/NYPL)
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jimmy Award Winner Renée Rapp to Make Broadway Debut as Regina in Mean Girls
  2. Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Announce Engagement
  3. To Kill a Mockingbird Star Jeff Daniels on Playing Tevye in High School & More on Show People
  4. Hadestown's Amber Gray on What She Wishes Were Normal and More
  5. Exclusive! Mean Girls' Kyle Selig Thrills with an Acoustic Take on 'Sweetest Sounds' from No Strings

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters