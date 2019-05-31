Odds & Ends: Wicked's Jesse JP Johnson to Play Concert in NYC & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Wicked's Jesse JP Johnson to Play Concert in NYC

Jesse JP Johnson, the silk-voiced star currently appearing as Boq in Wicked on Broadway, has announced an upcoming concert at midtown hotspot Feinstein's/54 Below on June 24 at 9:30pm. The show will feature Johnson's original music, inspired by Stevie Wonder, Ottis Redding, Amy Winehouse, Sam Cook and Tedeschi Trucks Band, as well as new songs and covers that will be included on his upcoming album. Joining Johnson onstage will be his Wicked co-star Gizel Jiménez, along with Katie Ladner, Larkin Bogan, Dan Gleason and Margo Valiante. In addition to his turn in Wicked, Johnson has been seen on Broadway in Glory Days, SpongeBob SquarePants and Xanadu and on tour in Grease, 9 to 5, Altar Boyz and Wicked.



Rebecca Naomi Jones & More Join Women of the Public Gala

A new group of stars have signed on to appear at the Public Theater's 2019 gala, Women of the Public, on June 3 at 6:00pm at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Newly announced talent includes current Oklahoma! star Rebecca Naomi Jones as well as Jeannette Bayardelle, Nemuna Ceesay, Eisa Davis, Hillary Fisher, Zainab Jah, Jada Mayo, Margaret Odette, Lily Rabe and Heidi Rodewald. They join a previously announced lineup that includes Annaleigh Ashford, Jenn Colella, Bridget Everett, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jessica Hecht, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephanie Hsu, Gizel Jiménez, Ramona Keller, Lisa Kron, Alyse Alan Louis, Suzan-Lori Parks, Krysta Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega and many more.



Christy Altomare, Will Swenson & Ann Harada Set for South Pacific Concert in Colorado

Colorado's Theatre Aspen has announced a slew of New York stage alums set to appear in the company's one-night concert of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical South Pacific. The event, co-presented by Aspen Music Festival and School, will be held in the Benedict Music Tent on July 22 at 7:30pm. The cast will include Christy Altomare (Anastasia) as Nellie Forbush, Tony nominee Will Swenson (Waitress) as Emile de Becque, Ann Harada (Pacific Overtures) as Bloody Mary, Ryan McCartan (Wicked) as Joseph Cable, Leanne Cabrera (Emotional Creature) as Liat and Brian Ray Norris (Spongebob Squarepants) as Luther Billis. The concert will be directed by Tony nominee Lonny Price and conducted by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, who will lead a 55-piece orchestra.



P.S. Melania Trump offers tips to My Fair Lady's Laura Benanti in advance of her upcoming London show on June 30 at Cadogan Hall.





Laura Benanti Live @ Cadogan Hall from Laura Benanti on Vimeo.