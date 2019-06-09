Broadway Legend André De Shields Wins First Tony Award for Hadestown

André De Shields was just named a Tony Award winner for his show-stopping turn as Hermes in the new musical Hadestown. The win was announced at the 2019 Tony Awards ceremony on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall. De Shields beat out fellow Best Featured Actor in a Musical nominees Andy Groteluschen of Tootsie, Jeremy Pope of Ain’t Too Proud, Ephraim Sykes of Ain’t Too Proud and Hadestown co-star Patrick Page.

"Baltimore, Maryland are you in the house?," De Shields said in his acceptance speech. "I hope you're watching at home because I am making good on my promise that I would come to New York and become someone you'd be proud to call your native son."

This marks De Shields' third Tony nomination and first win. He previously received nods for Play On! (1997) and The Full Monty (2001). De Shields has over a dozen Broadway credits to his name, including The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' and Stardust.

