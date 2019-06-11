Sponsored
Charlie Pollock Joins Pretty Woman on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 11, 2019
Charlie Pollock
(Photo: Getty Images)

Broadway alum Charlie Pollock heads to the Nederlander Theatre on June 11, taking over the role of Philip Stuckey in Pretty Woman: The Musical. Original cast member Jason Danieley played his final performance on June 9.

Pollock has previously appeared on the Great White Way in Urinetown, 9 to 5 and Violet. He also appeared in the Encores! productions of The Wild Party and Really Rosie and in Shakespeare in the Park's Love’s Labour's Lost. His screen credits include Jesus Christ Superstar Live, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Elementary, As the World Turns, Law and Order, The Guiding Light and P.S. I Love You.

The principal cast of Pretty Woman also includes Samantha Barks as Vivian Ward, Andy Karl as Edward, Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Kingsley Leggs as James Morse, Tommy Bracco as Giulio and Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson. As previously announced, Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt will take over the roles of Vivan and Edward beginning on July 22.

Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell with orchestrations and musical arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Newsletters