Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway's The Lion King Reaches Milestone 9,000th Performance

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 5, 2019
Bradley Gibson in "The Lion King"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Audiences at the Minskoff Theatre will feel the love tonight. Disney's six-time Tony-winning Broadway hit The Lion King celebrates its 9,000th Broadway performance at the 7:00pm performance on June 5. This historic milestone has been achieved by only two other shows in Broadway history: The Phantom of the Opera and the revival of Chicago.

Over the course of 9,000 performances:

  • 1,098, 000 steps have been climbed to the top of Pride Rock
  • "Hakuna Matata" has been said and sung 234,000 times
  • Rafiki and Simba have swung in on the vine a combined 36,000 times
  • There have been 18,000 coronations
  • Pride Rock has rotated 603 miles
  • There have been 109 Young Simbas and Nalas, which the company calls "The Cubs"

After 21 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, twenty-five global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years.

The show’s director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor continues to supervise new productions of the show around the world.

The Lion King is based on the hit 1994 animated film, which will soon be reimagined in a live-action remake set to premiere on July 19, 2019.

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. London's The Light in the Piazza Star Dove Cameron on Her Friendship with Ariana Grande and Dream of Playing Wicked's Glinda
  2. Ashley Park to Star in Thoroughly Modern Millie at City Center; Evita, Mack and Mabel & Love Life Also on Deck
  3. Tony Winner Lena Hall Sets New York Stage Return in Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell
  4. Broadway Grosses: As Network Nears End of Run, Audiences Rush to See Bryan Cranston's Tony-Nominated Turn
  5. Tony Winner Alice Ripley to Star as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters