Broadway's The Lion King Reaches Milestone 9,000th Performance

Audiences at the Minskoff Theatre will feel the love tonight. Disney's six-time Tony-winning Broadway hit The Lion King celebrates its 9,000th Broadway performance at the 7:00pm performance on June 5. This historic milestone has been achieved by only two other shows in Broadway history: The Phantom of the Opera and the revival of Chicago.



Over the course of 9,000 performances:

1,098, 000 steps have been climbed to the top of Pride Rock

"Hakuna Matata" has been said and sung 234,000 times

Rafiki and Simba have swung in on the vine a combined 36,000 times

There have been 18,000 coronations

Pride Rock has rotated 603 miles

There have been 109 Young Simbas and Nalas, which the company calls "The Cubs"

After 21 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, twenty-five global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years.



The show’s director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor continues to supervise new productions of the show around the world.



The Lion King is based on the hit 1994 animated film, which will soon be reimagined in a live-action remake set to premiere on July 19, 2019.