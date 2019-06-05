PIX11 & the Broadway Channel to Air Tonys Edition of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community, featuring in-depth interviews with A-list celebrities, rising stars and special guests from Broadway, off-Broadway and the great Broadway touring companies across America. Hosted by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal, Broadway Profiles brings you exclusive content and information you won't get anywhere else. The latest installment of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will air on PIX11 in New York on June 9 at 6:00pm ET.
This month, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal features a focus on the Best Musical category at the 2019 Tony Awards:
Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY