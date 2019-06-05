Sponsored
PIX11 & the Broadway Channel to Air Tonys Edition of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 5, 2019
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community, featuring in-depth interviews with A-list celebrities, rising stars and special guests from Broadway, off-Broadway and the great Broadway touring companies across America. Hosted by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal, Broadway Profiles brings you exclusive content and information you won't get anywhere else. The latest installment of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will air on PIX11 in New York on June 9 at 6:00pm ET.

This month, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal features a focus on the Best Musical category at the 2019 Tony Awards:

  • Tamsen had a chance to sit down with all five leading actors in Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, one of the most honored shows this season
  • We talk to Patrick Page and Reeve Carney, two of the stars of Hadestown, the most nominated show of the 2019 Tony season with 14 Tony noms
  • Beetlejuice is also nominated for Best Musical and Tamsen sits down with the Tony-nominated star—the man who plays Beetlejuice himself—Alex Brightman; Beth Stevens interviews the other star of the show: the Tony-nominated set designer who brought it to life, David Korins
  • We take you to The Prom with Tony-winning director Casey Nicholaw, who now has four shows running simultaneously on Broadway
  • And we're on the red carpet with the stars of the new musical Tootsie
  • Plus, Broadway.com editor-in-chief Paul Wontorek provides his Broadway.com minute

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

