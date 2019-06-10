Sponsored
Poll Results: See Your Top Three Favorite Performances of the 2019 Tony Awards

by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 10, 2019
Reeve Carney in Hadestown, Caitlin Kinnnunen in The Prom, Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice
(Photos: Getty)

While the 73rd Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, was full of exciting and thrilling performances by the Best Musical nominees and more (shoutout to Best Play nominee Choir Boy). After the final award was given to Hadestown for Best Musical, which took home eight total trophies, we asked you, which performances made you shout "bravo" at your television. Watch the top three performances below, and be sure to get your tickets to see them sing and dance in person!

1. Hadestown

Hadestown's Tony winner André De Shields and fellow nominees Amber Gray, Patrick Page and Eva Noblezada graced the stage before leading man Reeve Carney performed Tony Winner Anaïs Mitchell's "Wait For Me."

2. The Prom

While The Prom may not have taken home any Tonys, it definitely stole the hearts of viewers. Nominees Brooks Ashmanskas and Caitlin Kinnunen kicked off the energetic performance with "Tonight Belongs to You," which transitioned into the big finale, "It's Time to Dance," featuring their fellow nominee Beth Leavel.

3. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice's performance of "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" and "The Whole Being Dead Thing" had fans cheering. Not only did Tony nominee Alex Brightman get to show off his acclaimed turn as the titular ghost, but we also got a taste of Tony nominee David Korins' set design.

