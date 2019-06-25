Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Prom Film to Star Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman & Ariana Grande

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 25, 2019
Meryl Streep
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

It's time to dance! A star-packed cast has been assembled to lead Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom. The previously announced movie, produced by Emmy and Tony winner Ryan Murphy, will debut in fall of 2020.

According to Deadline, leading the cast will be two-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia!) as Dee Dee Allen, Tony and Emmy winner James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors) as Barry Glickman, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (Murphy's The Boys in the Band) as Trent Oliver, Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) as Angie and Ariana Grande (13) as Alyssa Greene. A nationwide casting search is underway to fill the central role of Emma.

Additionally, rapper and actress Awkwafina will take on the role of the group’s publicist, Ms. Sheldon, and Keegan-Michael Key (Meteor Shower) will portray Emma's ally and Dee Dee's love interest, Mr. Hawkins. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The Prom follows seventeen-year-old Emma, who wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend (Grande) at the senior prom. When the school's PTA finds out, her prom is abruptly canceled. Enter Barry Glickman (Corden) and Dee Dee Allen (Streep), two Broadway stars who decide to take up the cause with their friends (Rannells and Kidman) and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions have a larger impact than they expected.

The Broadway cast includes Tony winner Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Angie Schworer as Angie and Isabelle McKalla as Alyssa Greene. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen stars as Emma, with Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein and Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins.

As previously reported, the full Broadway creative team will collaborate on the screen adaptation, including composer Matthew Sklar and co-book writers Bob Martin and lyricist Chad Beguelin, along with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The musical received seven 2019 Tony nominations and was named Broadway.com's 2018 Show of the Year.

The Prom

A new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Christian Borle Pens Stage Play Featuring Characters from Marvel Comics
  2. Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice Has Highest-Grossing Week Yet
  3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star James Snyder Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  4. Raúl Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz & More to Star in Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman's Road Show at Encores! Off-Center
  5. William F. Brown, Tony-Nominated Book Writer of The Wiz, Dies at 91

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters