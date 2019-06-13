Sponsored
Acclaimed Magic Show Derren Brown: Secret Will Transfer to Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 13, 2019
Following a sold-out off-Broadway run with Atlantic Theater Company, the acclaimed Derren Brown: Secret will move to Broadway's Cort Theatre this fall for a limited run. Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman co-direct the production, which will begin previews on September 6 and open on September 15.

Written by Brown, Nyman and O'Connor, Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.

Derren Brown: Secret will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Derren Brown: Secret will play a limited run through January 4, 2020.

Newsletters