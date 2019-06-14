Sponsored
Oliver Savile, Daniel Boys & More to Lead European Premiere of Falsettos

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 14, 2019
Oliver Savile
(Photo: Emma Holland PR)

London's Falsettos has found its tight-knit family. Initial casting is set for the European premiere of the beloved musical by William Finn and James Lapine. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson and music-directed by Richard John, will begin previews on August 30 ahead of a September 5 opening night, for a limited run through November 23 at the Other Palace Theatre.

Heading up the company will be Oliver Savile (The Last Ship) as Whizzer, Daniel Boys (The Boys in the Band) as Marvin, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Little Miss Sunshine) as Trina, Matt Cardle (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Mendel, Gemma Knight-Jones (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Charlotte and Natasha J. Barnes (The Twilight Zone) as Cordelia. Casting for the role of Jason will be announced at a later date.

With a book by Finn and Lapine, music by Finn and lyrics by Lapine, Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin (Boys), his wife (Pitt-Pulford), lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist (Cardle) and the lesbians next door (Knight-Jones and Barnes).

Falsettos, which combines the off-Broadway tuners March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, first arrived on Broadway in a 1992 production directed by Lapine, who also helmed a 2016 main-stem revival. That production is currently receiving a national tour across the U.S.

London's Falsettos will feature scenic design by PJ McEvoy, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Chris Whybrow and musical supervision by Mark Crossland.

