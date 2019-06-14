Sponsored
Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles Cancels Broadway Return Engagement

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 14, 2019

The recently announced return run of the celebrated concert Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles has been canceled. The show had initially been scheduled to play the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from July 16-21 as part of the In Residence on Broadway series. The Broadway run was to serve as the final stop on a tour; it will now conclude in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The touring production, titled The Best of Abbey Road Live!, serves as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles album Abbey RoadRain was previously seen on Broadway back in 2010.

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles takes audiences back in time with four performers embodying the legendary Beatles stars, delivering the songs that made the band famous. The Beatles' iconic hits include "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Here Comes the Sun," "Blackbird," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Penny Lane."

