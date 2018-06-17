Sponsored
(Photo: Matt Christine Photography)

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles Will Return to Broadway for Limited Summer Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 8, 2019

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles, the celebrated concert which played a 300-performance run on the Great White Way back in 2010, has joined the lineup of shows in the upcoming In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The return run, titled The Best of Abbey Road Live!—in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles album Abbey Road—will play an eight-performance engagement from July 16-21.

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles takes audiences back in time with four performers embodying the legendary Beatles stars, delivering the songs that made the band famous. The Beatles' iconic hits include "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Here Comes the Sun," "Blackbird," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Penny Lane."

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles joins a previously announced lineup of In Residence on Broadway shows, including the currently running Morrissey (through May 11) and the upcoming Yanni (May 28-June 2), Mel Brooks (June 17-18), Regina Spektor (June 20-26) and Criss Angel (July 2-7).

