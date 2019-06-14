Sponsored
Richard E. Grant Cast as Former Drag Queen Hugo in Movie Musical Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 14, 2019
Richard E. Grant
(Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images)

The upcoming movie musical version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has selected Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, standout star of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, to play the role of Hugo—also known as Loco Chanelle—a former drag queen who becomes a mentor to the title character. The previously announced new film based on the Olivier-nominated musical will star newcomer Max Harwood in the title role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight.

The film's cast will also include Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Jamie's teacher Miss Hedge and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Jamie's mother, Margaret. Original West End cast member Shobna Gulati will reprise her turn as Ray.

The motion picture will begin filming in Sheffield, England on June 24. The stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie can currently be seen at London's Apollo Theatre.

