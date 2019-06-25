Sponsored
Kent Overshown Completes Cast of Encores! Off-Center's Promenade

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 25, 2019

Veteran actor Kent Overshown will take the stage of New York City Center next month, co-starring in the Encores! Off-Center staging of Al Carmines and Maria Irene Fornés' 1969 musical Promenade. The previously announced two-night production, directed by Laurie Woolery, choreographed by Hope Boykin and music-directed by Greg Jarrett, will appear on July 10 and 11.

Overshown has been seen onstage in Memphis, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Music Man and Sister Act.

Promenade follows two escaped prisoners, known only as 105 (played by the previously announced James T. Lane) and 106 (Overshown), as they run through the city, mingling with an assortment of characters from the poor and homeless to the extremely wealthy.

The cast will also include Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) as Miss Cake, Mark Bedard (Pride and Prejudice) as Jailer, Becca Blackwell (Hurricane Diane) as Mayor, Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock) as Mr. R, Daniel Everidge (Found) as Mr. T, Carmen Ruby Floyd (After Midnight) as Miss I, Marcy Harriell (Rent) as Miss U, Bryonha Parham (Prince of Broadway) as Servant, Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin) as Soldier/Driver, Soara-Joye Ross (Les Misérables) as Miss O, Steve Routman (The Shaggs) as Soldier/Injured Man, Saundra Santiago (The Glass Menagerie) as Mother and J.D. Webster (Porgy and Bess) as Mr. S.

Encores! Off-Center was founded in 2013 with the mission of presenting off-Broadway musicals that pushed creative boundaries when they were first produced. Filtered through the lens of today's artists, these shows are presented not as historical documents but as living, vital works that speak to audiences both new and old.

 

 

Kent Overshown
