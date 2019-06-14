James T. Lane, Bonnie Milligan & More to Star in Encores! Off-Center's Promenade

Initial casting has been announced for the upcoming Encores! Off-Center staging of Al Carmines and Maria Irene Fornés' 1969 musical Promenade. The previously announced two-night production, directed by Laurie Woolery, choreographed by Hope Boykin and music-directed by Greg Jarrett, will run at New York City Center on July 10 and 11.



The company will include James T. Lane (Kiss Me, Kate!) as 105 and Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) as Miss Cake, with Mark Bedard (Pride and Prejudice) as Jailer, Becca Blackwell (Hurricane Diane) as Mayor, Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock) as Mr. R, Daniel Everidge (Found) as Mr. T, Carmen Ruby Floyd (After Midnight) as Miss I, Marcy Harriell (Rent) as Miss U, Bryonha Parham (Prince of Broadway) as Servant, Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin) as Soldier/Driver, Soara-Joye Ross (Les Misérables) as Miss O, Steve Routman (The Shaggs) as Soldier/Injured Man, Saundra Santiago (The Glass Menagerie) as Mother and J.D. Webster (Porgy and Bess) as Mr. S. Casting for the role of 106 will be announced at a later date.



Promenade follows two escaped prisoners, known only as 105 (Lane) and 106, as they run through the city, mingling with an assortment of characters from the poor and homeless to the extremely wealthy.



Preceding Promenade at Encores! Off-Center will be a new staging of Working (June 26-29); closing out the season will be a production of Road Show (July 24-27).