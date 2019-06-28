Tickets Are Now on Sale for Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside Starring Mary-Louise Parker

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp's drama The Sound Inside at Studio 54. Tony winner David Cromer will direct the production, set to begin previews on September 14, 2019 and open on October 17 for a limited run through January 12, 2020. Tony and Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star alongside Will Hochman.



The Sound Inside follows Bella Baird (Parker), an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant and mysterious student, Christopher (Hochman).



Most recently seen on Broadway in Heisenberg, Parker won a Tony Award for Proof and an Emmy Award for Angels in America. Her Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in Prelude to a Kiss and Reckless as well as roles in The Snow Geese, Hedda Gabler and Bus Stop.



Rapp is a Pulitzer finalist for Red Light Winter, a play which also earned him an Obie Award as well as Outer Critics Circle and Lortel nominations. His other works include The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois, Wolf in the River, The Metal Children and the short play Jack on Film, which made a one-night appearance at the American Airlines Theatre as part of The 24 Hour Plays in 2016.



The creative team for The Sound Inside will include Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music and sound design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).



The Sound Inside made its world premiere in 2018 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.