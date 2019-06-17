Get a Glimpse at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler & the Cast of the West Side Story Movie in Action

Something's coming, something good! We knew filming of Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film remake would start this summer. The eagerly anticipated film, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, and people are buzzing over this first look at the talented cast, which includes (from left to right in the photo above) Jets members Ezra Menas, Ben Cook and Sean Harrison Jones, Jets leader Riff and Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Patrick Higgins, stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, Maria’s brother and Sharks leader Bernardo David Alvarez and Sharks members Julius Anthony Rubio, Ricardo Zayas, Josh Andrés Rivera, Sebastian Serra and Carlos Sánchez Falú. Take in the photo of the cool cast, and get ready for some serious finger-snapping at the theater this December!