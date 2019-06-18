Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit to Receive New Film Adaptation with Judi Dench

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 18, 2019
Judi Dench
(Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

A fresh film version of Noël Coward's iconic farce Blithe Spirit has been newly announced by Variety. Filming is underway for the flick, which will feature Tony- and Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench in the standout role of medium Madame Arcati. The cast will also include Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann.

Blithe Spirit tells the story of Charles (Stevens) and his wife, Ruth (Fisher), who invite their friends the Bradmans over for dinner and a séance with local clairvoyant Madame Arcati (Dench), whom they are convinced is a fake. Soon, the ghost of Charles' first wife, Elvira (Mann), is summoned and overstays her welcome, creating a rift between Charles and his current wife Ruth. The feuding wives—one alive, one dead—plan to sabotage each other.

Blithe Spirit debuted on Broadway in 1941 and was first adapted into a major motion picture in 1945. Two TV movies (1956 and 1966) followed, in addition to three Broadway revivals (1943, 1987 and 2009), the latter of which won Angela Lansbury her fifth Tony Award for her turn as Madame Arcati.

Edward Hall is set to direct the new Blithe Spirit film, which is adapted by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft, and slated to arrive in cinemas in 2020.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country Will Move to Broadway
  2. Get a Glimpse at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler & the Cast of the West Side Story Movie in Action
  3. Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, Rob McClure to Join Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown & Katrina Lenk in Concert
  4. Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Will Transfer to London
  5. Emma Grimsley Will Star as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera U.S. Tour

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters