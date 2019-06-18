War Paint Stars Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Sign On for Steven Universe TV Movie Musical

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, the two-time Tony-winning stars who shared the Broadway stage in 2017 in War Paint, are among a starry voice cast set to take part in the Cartoon Network's upcoming full-length animated musical feature Steven Universe: The Movie. The first film based on the Cartoon Network adventure series is scheduled to debut this fall.



LuPone, who played Helena Rubinstein in War Paint, and Ebersole, who portrayed Elizabeth Arden, will be joined in the Steven Universe TV movie by Emmy-winning Broadway alum Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, Godspell), as well as Chance the Rapper, Estelle, Gallant and Aimee Mann.



The music-laced Steven Universe: The Movie will follow Steven (voiced by Zach Callison) who thinks his time defending the Earth has come to an end, but soon a new threat comes to Beach City and he faces his biggest challenge so far.



The Emmy-nominated Cartoon Network series premiered in 2013.