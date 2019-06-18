Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

War Paint Stars Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Sign On for Steven Universe TV Movie Musical

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 18, 2019
Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole
(Photo:

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, the two-time Tony-winning stars who shared the Broadway stage in 2017 in War Paint, are among a starry voice cast set to take part in the Cartoon Network's upcoming full-length animated musical feature Steven Universe: The Movie. The first film based on the Cartoon Network adventure series is scheduled to debut this fall.

LuPone, who played Helena Rubinstein in War Paint, and Ebersole, who portrayed Elizabeth Arden, will be joined in the Steven Universe TV movie by Emmy-winning Broadway alum Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, Godspell), as well as Chance the Rapper, Estelle, Gallant and Aimee Mann.

The music-laced Steven Universe: The Movie will follow Steven (voiced by Zach Callison) who thinks his time defending the Earth has come to an end, but soon a new threat comes to Beach City and he faces his biggest challenge so far.

The Emmy-nominated Cartoon Network series premiered in 2013.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country Will Move to Broadway
  2. Get a Glimpse at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler & the Cast of the West Side Story Movie in Action
  3. Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, Rob McClure to Join Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown & Katrina Lenk in Concert
  4. Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Will Transfer to London
  5. Emma Grimsley Will Star as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera U.S. Tour

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters