See Beyoncé Pose with Broadway’s Nala, Syndee Winters, Ahead of Her Turn in the Upcoming The Lion King Movie

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 19, 2019
Beyoncé and Syndee Winters
(Photo: Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment)

We just can’t wait for her to be king queen! Beyoncé, who will provide the voice of Nala in the highly-anticipated upcoming movie adaptation of The Lion King, took a visit to Pride Rock on June 1. The cast of Broadway’s The Lion King took to the stage at WACO Theater Center’s The Lion King-themed Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles and performed for the likes of Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Anthony Anderson and Magic Johnson. After the cast performed "Shadowland," Beyoncé met them backstage and posed with Syndee Winters, who currently brings Nala to life eight times a week on Broadway. Check out this fierce photo and head to the Minskoff Theatre to catch the third-longest running musical before seeing it on the big screen on July 19.

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
