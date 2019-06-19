Sponsored
Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, The Prom's Michael Potts Set for Film Adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2019
A starry cast has been assembled for a screen adaptation of August Wilson's iconic play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The motion picture will be directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe and adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony for his performance in Wilson's Seven Guitars. Tony winner Denzel Washington (Wilson's Fences) will produce the film with Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast will include Tony winner Viola Davis (Wilson's King Hedley II and Fences) in the title role, alongside Tony nominee Colman Domingo (The Scottsboro Boys), Michael Potts (The Prom), Emmy winner Glynn Turman (In Treatment) and Chadwick Boseman (Marshall).

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was Wilson's first Broadway play (1984) and effectively launched his career. Set in a Chicago recording studio in 1927, the story centers on blues singer Ma Rainey (Davis), her backup musicians and the struggles they faced in pre-Civil-Rights-era America. The original Broadway production starred Whoopi Goldberg, who reprised her turn in a 2004 revival.

Additional details on the film, including a release date, are forthcoming.

