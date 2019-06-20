Sponsored
Norbert Leo Butz Cast in New Film Flag Day from Ferryman Scribe Jez Butterworth

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 20, 2019
Norbert Leo Butz
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz is among a newly announced slate of stars set to appear in Flag Day, a new motion picture written by 2019 Tony winner Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oscar winner Sean Penn will direct and star in the motion picture.

Most recently seen on Broadway giving a Tony-nominated performance in My Fair Lady, Butz earned Tonys for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can. He portrayed Paddy Chayefsky in Fosse/Verdon and originated the role of Fiyero in the Broadway hit Wicked.

Based on Jennifer Vogel's 2005 memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life, Flag Day follows a daughter who is beginning to come to terms with the wrongdoings of her criminal father, who evaded arrest after making a career of counterfeiting.

The film's cast will also include Penn's children, Dylan and Hopper, as well as Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Katheryn Winnick.

A release date is forthcoming.

