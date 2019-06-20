Sponsored
Broadway Barks 2019 Canceled Due to Construction in Shubert Alley

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 20, 2019
Bernadette Peters with a four-legged friend at the 2018 edition of "Broadway Barks" in Shubert Alley
(Photo: Emilio Madrd-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event benefiting New York City animal shelters and rescue groups, will not be happening this summer because of construction in Shubert Alley, its annual home in the heart of the New York City theater district. The event had been scheduled for July 13. The 2020 date will be announced at a later time.

"It's terribly distressing news, but there's simply no other reasonable space to hold Broadway Barks that will keep the adoptable dogs and cats safe and be accessible to the theater fans who have made Barks so successful for twenty years," said Broadway Barks co-founder and three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters in a video announcing the news. "We looked at lots of options and other dates, but there was no available alternative for this summer that would work."

Peters continued, "We'll be back next July in Shubert Alley, but in the meantime, wonderful dogs and cats at shelters across the country are waiting to be adopted."

Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, Broadway Barks helps New York City's shelter and rescue animals find permanent homes by shining a light on the plight of "homeless" dogs and cats in the metropolitan area and beyond.

Broadway Barks has been taking place in New York City since 1999. More than 2,000 cats and dogs have snagged Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Watch the video featuring Peters with Tony winners Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton) and Santino Fontana (Tootsie) below.

Newsletters