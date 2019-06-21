Sponsored
Frozen Kicks Off Summer with Release of Three Music Videos Featuring New Cast Members

by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 21, 2019

The Broadway hit Frozen knows how to cool theater fans down as the weather heats up. In celebration of the first day of summer, the beloved Disney musical has released three delightful music videos featuring both original and new cast members. The videos feature the show's new Olaf, Ryann Redmond, singing "In Summer"; Patti Murin (Anna) and Joe Carroll (Hans) performing "Love Is an Open Door"; and Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff) lending his voice to "Kristoff Lullaby" while accompanying himself on the piano. Give a watch to the talented Broadway stars below and make plans now to experience the thrill of Frozen for yourself at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.





Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Newsletters