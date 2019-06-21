Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Beth Malone in 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown' at The Muny
(Photo: Phil Hamer)

Beth Malone to Star in Unsinkable Molly Brown with Off-Broadway's Transport Group

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 21, 2019

Tony nominee Beth Malone has signed on to headline a revival of Richard Morris and Meredith Willson's musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown as part of the 2019-2020 season of off-Broadway's Transport Group. Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall will direct the production, featuring a revised book and new lyrics by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan, set to run from February 7 through March 22, 2020 at Abrons Arts Center.

Malone, a Tony nominee for Fun Home, returns to Molly Brown following a 2017 summer production at The Muny in St. Louis, directed and choreographed by Marshall and featuring Scanlan's revisions. The trio also collaborated on a 2014 mounting at Denver Theater Center, a production which earned Malone the Henry Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical. Malone led a high-profile reading of Molly Brown for Roundabout Theatre Company with the same creative team in late 2017.

The musical follows Margaret "Molly" Brown, whose rags-to-riches journey from the silver mines of Colorado to the heights of high society culminates in a fateful voyage on the Titanic. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1960, earning a Tony Award for star Tammy Grimes.

The Transport Group season will also include the world premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas, featuring a book by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers, music/additional lyrics by Ted Shen and direction by Obie winner Jack Cummings III. The musical centers on an African-American family grappling with decades of inequality, violence and suppression in the South. The production will run from October 25 through November 23, 2019 at The Duke on 42nd Street.

Full casting for the Transport Group season will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Prom Will End Its Run on Broadway
  2. Hear the People Sing with James Corden in This Les Misérables Edition of Crosswalk the Musical
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway
  4. Andrew Garfield Top Choice to Lead Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! Film; Netflix Will Produce
  5. Hadestown, The Ferryman & More Triumph at 2019 Tony Awards

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters