Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
A scene from the West End staging of "The Inheritance"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Inheritance on Broadway

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 24, 2019

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway transfer of Matthew Lopez's Olivier-winning two-part play The Inheritance, which will arrive at the Barrymore Theatre this fall. Tony and Olivier winner Stephen Daldry will direct the production, set to begin previews on September 27 with an opening night slated for November 17.

A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.

The Inheritance will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti and original music by Paul Englishby. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Matthew Lopez's plays include The Whipping Man and the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning The Legend of Georgia McBride. He is currently at work on a new stage-musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot.

The Inheritance – Part 1

Matthew Lopez's acclaimed two-part play gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Christian Borle Pens Stage Play Featuring Characters from Marvel Comics
  2. Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice Has Highest-Grossing Week Yet
  3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star James Snyder Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  4. Raúl Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz & More to Star in Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman's Road Show at Encores! Off-Center
  5. William F. Brown, Tony-Nominated Book Writer of The Wiz, Dies at 91

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters