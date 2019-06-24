Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Inheritance on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway transfer of Matthew Lopez's Olivier-winning two-part play The Inheritance, which will arrive at the Barrymore Theatre this fall. Tony and Olivier winner Stephen Daldry will direct the production, set to begin previews on September 27 with an opening night slated for November 17.



A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.



The Inheritance will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti and original music by Paul Englishby. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Matthew Lopez's plays include The Whipping Man and the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning The Legend of Georgia McBride. He is currently at work on a new stage-musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot.