Julie Halston, Mallory Portnoy, Kaitlyn Black & CJ Eldred
Tootsie's Julie Halston, Oklahoma!'s Mallory Portnoy and More Set for Broadway.com #LiveAtFive

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 24, 2019

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, June 24: Julie Halston of Tootsie

Julie Halston is currently appearing in Tootsie as Rita Marshall and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, June 24. The 11-time Tony-nominated new musical marks Halston's ninth Broadway production in her impressive resume that features turns in On the Town, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Hairspray and more. She has been seen on screen in Sex and the City, The Class, The Battery's Down and more. Don't miss out on this live interview!

Tuesday, June 25: Mallory Portnoy of Oklahoma!

Mallory Portnoy has been busy making her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, June 25, to talk all about it. While this may be her first time on the Great White Way, Portnoy is no stranger to the spotlight. She has been with director Daniel Fish's reimagined Oklahoma! since its run at St. Ann's Warehouse and previously appeared in off-Broadway's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Her screen credits include Roger, the Chicken, Grace and Frankie and more. Be sure to tune in live to hear Portnoy talk about the acclaimed revival and, of course, chili.

Wednesday, June 26: Kaitlyn Black of #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment

Kaitlyn Black is helping audience members fall in love in off-Broadway's #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment. This marks Black's New York stage debut. Known for starring in Hart of Dixie, Black's other screen credits include Floaters, NCIS: New Orleans, The Petal Pushers and more. Watch this live interview on Wednesday, June 26, to learn all about this new interactive musical.

Thursday, June 27: CJ Eldred of Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages is officially back on a New York City stage and CJ Eldred is with it as Drew. Eldred has recently been seen in Desperate Measures and appeared in The Book of Mormon national tour. Don't miss out on his #LiveAtFive interview on Thursday, June 27, to hear all about bringing the rock-and-roll musical back to NYC.

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.

