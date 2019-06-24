Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice Has Highest-Grossing Week Yet

The June 9 Tony Awards telecast did a great service to the acclaimed Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice, which has seen a steady rise at the box office since its delightful televised performance. Since the Tonys ceremony, the new musical's gross has risen from $821,713.40 (June 9) to $923,837.00 (June 16) and eventually this past week's all-time high of $981,335.44 (June 23). Among other milestones this week was a record-breaking gross for To Kill a Mockingbird, which, with a gross of $2,018,314.00, became the first American play to gross more than $2,000,000.00 in a single week.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 23.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,179,856.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,422,497.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,018,314.00)
4. Wicked ($1,992,828.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,590,238.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Waitress ($519,144.50)
4. Be More Chill ($459,378.80)
3. Ink ($397,578.00)
2. Hillary and Clinton ($302,871.00)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($301,180.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.57%)
2. Come From Away (101.89%)
3. Hamilton (101.80%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.75%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.58%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (73.57%)
4. Waitress (71.76%)
3. Pretty Woman (71.19%)
2. Be More Chill (70.93%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (42.39%)
