Jessica Vosk & More to Lead World Premiere Musical Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 26, 2019
Jessica Vosk
(Photo provided by Aleman PR)

Full casting is set for the highly anticipated new musical Becoming Nancy, slated to make its world premiere this fall at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, will run from September 6 through October 6.

Leading the principal cast will be Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Zachary Sayle (Newsies) as David Starr, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett (Sweeney Todd) as Kath Starr, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell and Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey.

The cast will also include Chelsey Lynn Alfredo, Lizzie Bea, Seth Clayton, Nico DeJesus, Evan Duff, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jason Goldston, Talya Groves, Caleb Jenson, Nicole Medoro, Gary Milner, Liz Pearce, Luana Psaros, Ricky Schroeder, Tally Sessions and Paul Schwensen.

Based on the novel by Terry Ronald and featuring a book by Elliot Davis and a score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, Becoming Nancy follows a boy who is cast as Nancy in his school's production of Oliver! and the friendship he develops with the football player classmate playing Bill Sikes.

Becoming Nancy will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Phillip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, orchestrations by John Clancy and music direction by Ryan Fielding Garrett.

