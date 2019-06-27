Big The Musical Completes Casting for West End Premiere

Big The Musical is nearing its debut in London's West End. Full casting has just been announced for the previously announced production, a transfer from the 2016 Theatre Royal Plymouth mounting, slated to play a limited nine-week run at the Dominion Theatre from September 6 through November 2.



Newly announced principal cast members include Lori Haley Fox as Mrs. Kopecki/Miss Watson and Edward Handoll as Paul Seymour, with Harrison Dadswell, Jamie O'Connor and Jake Simon sharing the role of Young Josh and Jobe Hart, Austen Phelan and Theo Wilkinson sharing the role of Billy.



Also in the cast will be Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Vicki Davids, Alex Fobbester, Leanne Garretty, Stuart Hickey, Matt Holland, Tash Holway, Ross McLaren, Richard Murphy, Eddie Myles, Katharine Pearson, Anton Fosh, Gemma Fuller, Gary Murphy and Katy Osborne.



There will be two teams of children in the musical, made up from Olufemi Alaka, Coco Cousin-Brown, Asher Ezeguiel, Ellis Griffiths, Imogen Law Hing Choy, Noah Leggott, Amaya Lucas, Cassia McCarthy, Ophelia Parsons, Bailey Razdan, Lucinda Wicks and Chanel Zinyemba.



They join the previously announced Jay McGuiness, who will repeat his acclaimed performance as Josh Baskin from the Theatre Royal Plymouth production, with Kimberley Walsh as Susan Lawrence, Wendi Peters as Mrs. Baskin and Matthew Kelly as George MacMillan.



Big centers on 12-year-old Josh, who wants nothing more than to be big. When a mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish, he finds himself trapped inside an adult's body as he is forced to live and work in a grown-up world. He is surprised when his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the adults he encounters.



Big features a Tony-nominated book by John Weidman and a Tony-nominated score by David Shire (music) and Richard Maltby (lyrics). The West End production will feature musical supervision by Stuart Morley, with set and costume design by Simon Higlett, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, video design by Ian Galloway and sound design by Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas.