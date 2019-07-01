Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Melissa McCarthy in Talks to Play Ursula in Live-Action The Little Mermaid & More

Odds and Ends
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 1, 2019
Melissa McCarthy
(Photo: Getty)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Melissa McCarthy Set to Play Ursula in Live-Action The Little Mermaid
Two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play the sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, according to Variety. The previously announced project will be helmed by Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall and feature original songs from 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Film stars Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina (who will appear as the publicist in The Prom movie) are also in talks to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively, per The Hollywood Reporter. 

Andrew Kober to Join Beautiful for Limited Run
Andrew Kober is set to join Beautiful on Broadway starting July 16 through September 1. He replaces Paul Anthony Stewart, who will leave the Carole King bio-musical on July 14 and return on September 3, as Don Kirshner. Kober has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Sunday in the Park with George, She Loves Me, Les Miserables and Hair.

Conor McPherson's Reimagined Uncle Vanya to Play the West End
Broadway-bound Girl From the North Country's writer and director Conor McPherson is bringing a new version of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre. The reimagined production will begin performances in January 2020 and will be produced by Tony winner Sonia Friedman with direction by Ian Rickson. Screen stars Richard Armitage and Toby Jones are set to play Astrov and Uncle Vanya, respectively.

James McAvoy to Star in London's Upcoming Cyrano de Bergerac
Film star James McAvoy is set to star as the titular character in Cyrano de Bergerac in London, according to the U.K.'s Daily Mail. McAvoy has previously appeared on the West End in The Ruling Class and MacbethThe play hopes to open the Playhouse Theatre at the end of this year or by January 2020, following Trevor Nunn's acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof. The production will be directed by Jamie Lloyd and produced by Adam Speers and Sonia Friedman. 

Waitress Becomes Longest-Running Show at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
The diner is thriving and making history! Waitress became the longest-running show to ever play at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 30, playing 1329 performances. The Sara Bareilles musical took the title from 1975's Same Time, Next Year, and is now the ninth longest-running show currently playing on Broadway. It currently stars Shoshana Bean, Erich Bergen, Noah Galvin, Caitlin Houlahan and Charity Angel Dawson.

P.S. Watch Alan Cumming talk about the creation of 'Saturday Night on Broadway' on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

