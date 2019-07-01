Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jessica Keenan Wynn Returns to Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 1, 2019
Jessica Keenan Wynn
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Jessica Keenan Wynn is set to return to the long-running hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as Cynthia Weil beginning on July 2. She replaces Kara Lindsay, who concluded her run in the show on June 30.

A longtime Cynthia Weil in Beautiful, Wynn's stage credits include the 25th-anniversary touring production of Les Misérables and off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical. She also appeared onscreen in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The current cast of Beautiful also includes Vanessa Carlton as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann and Michele Pawk as Genie Klein. In other casting news, Andrew Kober will join the Broadway company beginning on July 16. 

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Tony Winner The Ferryman, Shoshana Bean in Waitress, My Fair Lady & More
  2. Neil Diamond Musical Bound for Broadway
  3. Vanessa Carlton Takes First Broadway Bow in Beautiful, with a Surprise Appearance from Stevie Nicks
  4. Moulin Rouge! Arrives on Broadway, The Lion King Heads to Movie Theaters & More Staff Picks Heating Up July
  5. Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox to Make Broadway Debuts in Revival of Betrayal

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters