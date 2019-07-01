Jessica Keenan Wynn Returns to Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Jessica Keenan Wynn is set to return to the long-running hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as Cynthia Weil beginning on July 2. She replaces Kara Lindsay, who concluded her run in the show on June 30.



A longtime Cynthia Weil in Beautiful, Wynn's stage credits include the 25th-anniversary touring production of Les Misérables and off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical. She also appeared onscreen in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.



The current cast of Beautiful also includes Vanessa Carlton as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann and Michele Pawk as Genie Klein. In other casting news, Andrew Kober will join the Broadway company beginning on July 16.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.