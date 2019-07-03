Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Frozen's Robert Creighton Set to Star in Cagney's Pre-Broadway Run at Pioneer Theatre Company

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 3, 2019
Robert Creighton
(photo courtesy of Disney Theatrical Group)

Casting has been announced for Peter Colley's Broadway-aimed musical Cagney, based on the life of Yankee Doodle Dandy star and Academy Award winner James Cagney. Originally seen off-Broadway in 2015, the musical is now set to play at Pioneer Theatre Company from September 20 through October 5 with current Frozen star Robert Creighton reprising his turn as James Cagney.

Darrin Baker will co-star (Tarzan) as Jack Warner, Cagney's chief adversary and CEO of Warner Brothers. The cast also includes Clara Cox (42nd Street), Matt Crowle (Monty Python's Spamalot), Darren Crago (Holiday Inn), Jeffry Denman (White Christmas), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland), Charis Leos (The Glass Menagerie), Daniel Plimpton (The Book of Mormon), Hayley Podschun (Wicked), Melissa Schott (White Christmas) and Edward Tolve (Funny Face). 

With music and lyrics by Creighton and Christopher McGovern, Cagney will be directed by Bill Castellino and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse.

The creative team also includes set design by James Noone, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Allan Brandon and orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen.

The Broadway production of Cagney will be produced by Riki Kane Larimer and Kate Edelman Johnson. Details on a Broadway premiere are forthcoming.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Tony Winner The Ferryman, Shoshana Bean in Waitress, My Fair Lady & More
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman on Dream Casting Democrats, His Smash Hot Take & More
  3. Jessica Keenan Wynn Returns to Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  4. Neil Diamond Musical Bound for Broadway
  5. Moulin Rouge! Arrives on Broadway, The Lion King Heads to Movie Theaters & More Staff Picks Heating Up July

Star Files

Robert Creighton

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters