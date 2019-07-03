Frozen's Robert Creighton Set to Star in Cagney's Pre-Broadway Run at Pioneer Theatre Company

Casting has been announced for Peter Colley's Broadway-aimed musical Cagney, based on the life of Yankee Doodle Dandy star and Academy Award winner James Cagney. Originally seen off-Broadway in 2015, the musical is now set to play at Pioneer Theatre Company from September 20 through October 5 with current Frozen star Robert Creighton reprising his turn as James Cagney.

Darrin Baker will co-star (Tarzan) as Jack Warner, Cagney's chief adversary and CEO of Warner Brothers. The cast also includes Clara Cox (42nd Street), Matt Crowle (Monty Python's Spamalot), Darren Crago (Holiday Inn), Jeffry Denman (White Christmas), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland), Charis Leos (The Glass Menagerie), Daniel Plimpton (The Book of Mormon), Hayley Podschun (Wicked), Melissa Schott (White Christmas) and Edward Tolve (Funny Face).

With music and lyrics by Creighton and Christopher McGovern, Cagney will be directed by Bill Castellino and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse.

The creative team also includes set design by James Noone, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Allan Brandon and orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen.

The Broadway production of Cagney will be produced by Riki Kane Larimer and Kate Edelman Johnson. Details on a Broadway premiere are forthcoming.