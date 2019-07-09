Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 9, 2019
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale & Utkarsh Ambudkar in the off-Broadway staging of "Freestyle Love Supreme"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings, all backed by live music from keyboards and beats. The production will begin its run on September 13 ahead of an October 2 opening night at the Booth Theatre. 

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing nonstop action throughout a fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and fully realized musical numbers. The vocals of the performers—from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow—are backed by keyboards and human percussion.

Freestyle Love Supreme will star Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch" and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Special surprise guests are planned for select performances during the run, which could include, in addition to Miranda, FLS members Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and many more.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova in association with producer Jill Furman.

The 85-minute show will feature set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. The show is scheduled to play a limited Broadway run through January 5, 2020.

Newsletters