Jelani Remy Steps into the Role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Multi-talented Broadway alum Jelani Remy takes over the role of Eddie Kendricks in the Tony-nominated Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud on July 9. Remy replaces Tony-nominated original cast member Jeremy Pope, who took his final bow at the Imperial Theatre on July 7.



A former vlogger for Broadway.com, Remy is an original swing of Ain't Too Proud. His other stage credits include The Lion King, The Apple Boys, High School Musical and Smokey Joe's Cafe.



Remy joins a principal cast that includes 2019 Tony nominees Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, with James Harkness as Paul Williams and Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin.



The company also features Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Joshua Morgan, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Candice Marie Woods, Esther Antoine, Marcus Paul James and Curtis Wiley.



Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.



Featuring a Tony-nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, music direction/arrangements by Kenny Seymour and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan, Ain't Too Proud features a score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."