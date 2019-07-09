Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo and the Moulin Rouge! Cast Prep for a Spectacular Broadway Run

It's truly a spectacular, spectacular! Moulin Rouge! musical just began Broadway preview performances and it's already bringing in the big bucks. Stars Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu and more took to the stage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of its July 25 opening night. Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers joined the cast to show off Derek McLane's set design. Check out the photos below, and be sure to book your own trip to see Moulin Rouge! for yourself!

Moulin Rouge! stars Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit get together.

Director Alex Timbers addresses the crowd.