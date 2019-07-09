Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Moulin Rouge! set design by Derek McLane
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo and the Moulin Rouge! Cast Prep for a Spectacular Broadway Run

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 9, 2019

It's truly a spectacular, spectacular! Moulin Rouge! musical just began Broadway preview performances and it's already bringing in the big bucks. Stars Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu and more took to the stage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of its July 25 opening night. Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers joined the cast to show off Derek McLane's set design. Check out the photos below, and be sure to book your own trip to see Moulin Rouge! for yourself!

Moulin Rouge! stars Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit get together.
Director Alex Timbers addresses the crowd.
The Moulin Rouge! company strikes a pose.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Frankie and Johnny, Starring Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon, to End Broadway Run Early
  2. Renée Zellweger Finds Her Voice as Judy Garland in First Full-Length Judy Trailer
  3. Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! Brings Big Bucks in First Week of Previews
  4. Mark Evans to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter
  5. My Fair Lady Tour Finds Its Stars in Shereen Ahmed & Laird Mackintosh

Star Files

Danny Burstein
Tam Mutu
Karen Olivo
Aaron Tveit

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Mean Girls Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters