Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! Brings Big Bucks in First Week of Previews

Summer is officially here and audiences are packing in to Broadway houses to cool off from the heat. Moulin Rouge! had a great first week on Broadway bringing in $1,335,045.50 after only five preview performances with a capacity of 100.12%. Disney Theatrical continues to do well with both The Lion King and Aladdin once again taking top spots, with Frozen close behind bringing in $1,305,287.30.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 7.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,092,755.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,580,903.00)
3. Wicked ($1,917,159.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,900,573.34)
5. Aladdin ($1,619,216.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Be More Chill ($443,211.82)
4. Beautiful ($442,880.50)
3. Criss Angel ($434,071.50)*
2. Ink ($398,901.20)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($231,745.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.77%)
2. Come From Away (101.79%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.57%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful (71.38%)
4. Tootsie (69.40%)
3. The Cher Show (66.88%)
2. King Kong (66.81%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (49.41%)
Source: The Broadway League
