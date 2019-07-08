Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! Brings Big Bucks in First Week of Previews

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 8, 2019
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge!
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Summer is officially here and audiences are packing in to Broadway houses to cool off from the heat. Moulin Rouge! had a great first week on Broadway bringing in $1,335,045.50 after only five preview performances with a capacity of 100.12%. Disney Theatrical continues to do well with both The Lion King and Aladdin once again taking top spots, with Frozen close behind bringing in $1,305,287.30.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 7.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,092,755.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,580,903.00)
3. Wicked ($1,917,159.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,900,573.34)
5. Aladdin ($1,619,216.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Be More Chill ($443,211.82)
4. Beautiful ($442,880.50)
3. Criss Angel ($434,071.50)*
2. Ink ($398,901.20)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($231,745.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.77%)
2. Come From Away (101.79%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.57%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful (71.38%)
4. Tootsie (69.40%)
3. The Cher Show (66.88%)
2. King Kong (66.81%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (49.41%)

Source: The Broadway League

