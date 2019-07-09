Sponsored
Naked Boys Singing! Will Move to Off-Broadway's Theater Center

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 9, 2019
Dylan Hartwell in "Naked Boys Singing!"
(Photo: Michael D’Angora)

This long-running show is taking it off at a new venue. Naked Boys Singing!, the hit musical now in its record-breaking 20th year, will transfer to off-Broadway's Theater Center beginning on July 20. The production will vacate its longtime home at Theatre Row.

Naked Boys Singing! is a traditional musical revue in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, which features six actors with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing—and no clothing.

Cast members continuing with the production include Quenton Bruno, Jon Gluckner, Dylan Hartwell, Daniel Lopez, Noah Pyzak, Erik Schneider and Greg Sullivan.

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers to save L.A.'s Celebration Theatre, the show went on to play all around the world. In 2007, a film adaptation was released.

Mason Griffin serves as the show's musical director, with choreography by Alex Ringler and direction by Tom and Michael D'Angora.

