London's Falsettos Casts Elliot Morris, Albert Atack, George Kennedy & James Williams as Jason

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 10, 2019
Elliot Morris
(Photo provided by Emma Holland PR)

A foursome of emerging stars have been cast as Jason in the upcoming European-premiere staging of William Finn and James Lapine's Falsettos. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson and music-directed by Richard John, will begin previews on August 30 ahead of a September 5 opening night, for a limited run through November 23 at the Other Palace Theatre.

The role of Jason will be shared by newcomers Elliot Morris (Doctor Dolittle), Albert Atack (School of Rock), George Kennedy (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and James Williams (Jonny English Strikes Again). They join a previously announced slate of stars that includes Daniel Boys as Marvin, Oliver Savile as Whizzer, Laura Pitt-Pulford as Trina, Matt Cardle as Mendel, Gemma Knight-Jones as Charlotte and Natasha J. Barnes as Cordelia.

With a book by Finn and Lapine, music by Finn and lyrics by Lapine, Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin (Boys), his wife (Pitt-Pulford), lover (Savile), about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son (Morris, Atack, Kennedy and Williams), their psychiatrist (Cardle) and the lesbians next door (Knight-Jones and Barnes).

Falsettos, which combines the off-Broadway tuners March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, first arrived on Broadway in a 1992 production directed by Lapine, who also helmed a 2016 main-stem revival. That production recently completed a national tour across the U.S.

London's Falsettos will feature scenic design by PJ McEvoy, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Chris Whybrow and musical supervision by Mark Crossland.

