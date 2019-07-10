It's the Circle of Life! Go Inside the World Premiere of The Lion King Movie

We can definitely feel the love during the world premiere of the upcoming The Lion King movie. Starring Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Oliver and James Earl Jones reprising his turn as Mufasa, the new The Lion King is a remake of the beloved 1994 animated film of the same name that also served as the basis for the third longest-running show on Broadway. Not only did the movie cast take the stage, but Broadway's The Lion King star Syndee Winters and upcoming The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also hit the red carpet. Check out the photos below and be sure to book your ticket to visit Pride Rock on the stage and on screen.

Syndee Winters, who plays Nala in Broadway's The Lion King, supports the new film.