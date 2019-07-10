Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

It's the Circle of Life! Go Inside the World Premiere of The Lion King Movie

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 10, 2019
The Lion King cast
(Photos: Getty Images)

We can definitely feel the love during the world premiere of the upcoming The Lion King movie. Starring Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Oliver and James Earl Jones reprising his turn as Mufasa, the new The Lion King is a remake of the beloved 1994 animated film of the same name that also served as the basis for the third longest-running show on Broadway. Not only did the movie cast take the stage, but Broadway's The Lion King star Syndee Winters and upcoming The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also hit the red carpet. Check out the photos below and be sure to book your ticket to visit Pride Rock on the stage and on screen.

Syndee Winters, who plays Nala in Broadway's The Lion King, supports the new film.
Upcoming The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ivo van Hove's West Side Story to Star Isaac Powell, Shereen Pimentel, Amar Ramasar & More
  2. Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  3. Waitress Star Erich Bergen on Why Matinees Rock, the Final Season of Madam Secretary & More
  4. Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo and the Moulin Rouge! Cast Prep for a Spectacular Broadway Run
  5. The Cher Show Will Launch a National Tour in Fall 2020

Star Files

Syndee Winters

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Mean Girls Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters